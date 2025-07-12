France Strikes Deal To Establish 'State Of New Caledonia' Under New Constitutional Status
The agreement follows 10 days of negotiations between pro- and anti-independence parties in the commune of Bougival in France's Yvelines department.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou welcomed the outcome on X, calling it“a historic agreement” and praising the establishment of a“State of New Caledonia within the national framework, enshrined in the Constitution of the French Republic.”
The deal outlines the creation of a Caledonian nationality, allowing individuals to hold both Caledonian and French citizenship.
A new provincial electoral body will be formed for those born in New Caledonia or who have resided there continuously for at least 15 years. The agreement also includes a redistribution of seats in the local Congress.
Paris pledged continued support for the territory's economic development, with a particular focus on New Caledonia's nickel industry - a key part of its economy and a long-standing point of local concern.
The French parliament is expected to hold a special session in Versailles in late 2025 to formally enshrine the agreement in the Constitution. A local referendum on the new status is planned for February 2026.
New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the South Pacific, has been under French rule since the 19th century. Calls for independence have persisted for decades, especially among the Indigenous Kanak population, many of whom have sought greater autonomy or full sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment