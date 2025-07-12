403
59 Labor Mps Push For UK Government's Recognition Of Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, July 12 (Petra) – Fifty-nine Labor MPs on Saturday called on the British government to immediately recognize a Palestinian state.
In a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the lawmakers said the Israeli Defense Minister's plan to forcibly relocate Gaza residents to a camp in Rafah is a flagrant violation of international law.
They called for a trade embargo on West Bank settlements, increased support for UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency, the release of hostages, and the prevention of the Rafah displacement plan.
They warned that the British government's continued delay in recognition of Palestine undermines its commitment to the two-state solution.
