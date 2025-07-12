Sinner Beats Djokovic To Face Alcaraz In Wimbledon Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

LONDON: Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final after the Italian ruthlessly dismantled Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The victory sent Sinner into a maiden Wimbledon final and set up a re-match of last month's French Open final, where the world No. 1 squandered three championship points before losing to Alcaraz.

"It's amazing," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I can't believe it. It's a tournament I always watched when I was young, and I would never have imagined I could play in the final."

When asked what he took to beat Djokovic, he said "I served very well and was moving much better today. We all saw, especially in the third set, he was a bit injured."

Sinner broke Djokovic five times while the Serb broke only once in the third set, where Sinner remarkably won five games in a row to secure a spot in the final.

Sunday's final will give Sinner a chance for revenge against Alcaraz, who beat American fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in the other semifinal.

"It's a huge honor for me to share the court again with Carlos," Sinner said.

"Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one - I don't know if it will be better because I don't know if that's possible, but we will try - hopefully it will be an enjoyable match," he added.

