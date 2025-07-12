Defending The Canal And Other Facilities Will See Panama And The United States Conduct Joint Exercises -
It will be held at the Teniente Octavio Rodríguez Garrido Air Base in the Panama Pacific region, at the Almirante Cristóbal Colón Naval Base (Caribbean), and at the Salvador Córdoba Air Base in the jungle province of Darién, bordering Colombia. “These activities, carried out by specialized personnel from the National Aeronaval Service, the National Police, and the National Border Service, reinforce preparedness against threats to the security of the Panama Canal and other strategic infrastructure, with full respect for national sovereignty,” the official letter adds. Joint exercises between the United States and Panama, which has not had an army since 1990 and since the 1989 U.S. invasion and which provides security through specialized police forces, are frequent.
This year, there has been considerable controversy over the signing of a memorandum between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Panamanian Ministry of Public Security that provides for an increased temporary and rotating U.S. military presence in the Central American country. Some national sectors have called this a violation of Panama's sovereignty and the Neutrality Treaty that governs the Canal. The controversy arises primarily because the agreements were signed while US President Donald Trump was talking about reclaiming the Canal for the United States due to alleged Chinese influence in his administration, a claim that has been repeatedly and forcefully rejected by the government of President José Raúl Mulino. The United States built and operated the Canal for more than 80 years until its transfer to the Panamanian State on December 31, 1999, pursuant to the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties. The 82-kilometer waterway, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, is governed by the Neutrality Treaty, in force since 1979, which establishes complete Panamanian sovereignty over the waterway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment