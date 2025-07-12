GCC Secretary-General Meets Croatian PM To Discuss Gulf-European Summit Outcomes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zagreb: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met Saturday with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss the outcomes of the recent Gulf-European Summit.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia, both sides emphasized the importance of implementing the summit's resolutions to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

They also reviewed the relationship between the GCC and Croatia and explored avenues for further development that serve mutual interests.

The two officials discussed progress in negotiations toward a Free Trade Agreement and a proposal to hold a joint Gulf-European conference focused on energy security.

The event would include representatives from both public and private sectors, aiming to solidify strategic energy partnerships.

They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts to maintain regional and global security and stability.