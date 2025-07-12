Qatar Participates In 9Th UN Conference On Competition And Consumer Protection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated in the 9th United Nations Conference on Competition and Consumer Protection, which aims to discuss policies and practices related to competition and consumer protection at both the national and international levels, in addition to evaluating the implementation of the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection and the United Nations Set of Principles on Competition.

Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Hassan bin Sultan Al Ghanem led the Qatari delegation at the conference held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The conference addressed a number of emerging issues, most notably consumer protection in the field of artificial intelligence and the circular economy, as well as competition in global food value chains.

The sessions featured discussions on key topics, including the implementation of the international principles and rules aimed at reducing restrictive commercial practices, and the evaluation of twenty years of voluntary peer reviews of competition policies and laws among nations.

The conference also addressed methods to achieve integration between competition policies and consumer protection, and the impact of competition laws on food value chains.

Discussions also included reports from informal working groups on cross-border monopolistic conglomerates, product safety, and consumer protection in e-commerce.

Qatar's participation in the conference reflects its commitment to strengthening its active presence in international forums and its dedication to supporting principles and rules that promote competitiveness and protect consumer rights in line with developments in the global economy.

The conference also served as an important platform for member states to exchange views and experiences, contributing to the development of effective policies that serve the interests of nations and peoples.