Swiatek Lifts Maiden Wimbledon Title With 6-0, 6-0 Win Over Anisimova
Poland's Swiatek, the four-time French Open and one-time US Open winner, added the Wimbledon title to her kitty, which made her a Grand Slam champion on all surfaces -- synthetic, clay, and grass.
Swiatek registered a commanding 57-minute victory on Saturday, just the second 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era after Steffi Graf double-bagelled Natalia Zvereva in the French Open final in 1988.
Swiatek swept to her first title since she lifted a fourth Roland Garros trophy in June, and improved her record to 6-0 in major finals.
In addition to making her the first Wimbledon singles champion from Poland in the Open Era, the victory also marks Swiatek's 100th career Grand Slam match win. She is now 100-20 in Grand Slam main draws since her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019.
Swiatek stamped her authority on the match with the first 6-0 opening set in a women's singles final at Wimbledon since 1983 -- when Martina Navratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3. Before that, the 1973-75 finals all saw 6-0 first sets -- including Billie Jean King's 6-0, 7-5 win over a then-18-year-old Chris Evert in 1973.
Anisimova found stronger strokes in the early stages of the second set -- including a 90-mph forehand winner to pull to 30-30 with Swiatek serving 6-0, 1-0. But it did not translate to the scoreboard, and Swiatek joined Stefanie Graf in an exclusive club of players to win a major final without losing a game.
Despite the ending, Anisimova's effort at Wimbledon 2025 was overall a career-changing one: She scored her first-ever win over a World No. 1 against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, and will crack the Top 10 for the first time in her career on Monday.
