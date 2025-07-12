IIM-Calcutta Rape Case: Confusion Galore Over Contradictory Claim Of Victim's Father
Earlier today, a lower court in Kolkata, on Saturday afternoon, remanded Premanand Mahaveer Toppannavar a.k.a. Parmanand Jain (26), the sole accused in the case, to police custody till July 19.
His statement is totally in contradiction to what the victim reported in the official complaint that she registered with the local Haridevpur Police Station on Friday night after the alleged incident of sexual assault on her.
She claimed in the police statement that she went to the boys' hostel within the IIM-C campus, being called by the accused for some counselling purposes. There she was offered pizza and cold drinks, on consumption of which she became unconscious. As per her complaint, she was raped while she was in that boy's hostel.
However, her father had claimed that her daughter called him at 9.34 p.m. on Friday, and informed him that she had fallen sick after she tumbled while alighting from a vehicle.“That is why she became unconscious. She could not recollect the exact place where she became unconscious. As regards the police complaint, I feel that she was under some sort of pressure to write that,” he said.
Although the victim's father did not clarify whom he suspects to have put pressure on her daughter to write that police statement, he denied her daughter having any acquaintance with the accused.
Meanwhile, the counsel of the accused told the media persons that his client was introduced to the victim through social media.“The victim, who is reportedly a professional psychological counsellor, went to the Lake View Boys Hostel within the IIM-C campus for some counselling purposes. Considering the future of my client, I request everyone not to disclose his identity,” the counsel of the accused said.
The public prosecutor said that the investigating officials are currently examining the mobile phone of the accused that has been seized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment