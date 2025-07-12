403
Erdogan Welcomes PKK Disarmament
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday described the PKK terror group's decision to disarm as a pivotal milestone, announcing that Türkiye is stepping into a refreshed era marked by cohesion and resilience.
"Today marks a new day, a new chapter in history. The doors to a great, strong Türkiye — Century of Türkiye — have been fully opened,” Erdogan stated at the 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, held in Ankara.
“Today marks the dawn of a great and powerful Türkiye,” he emphasized.
Reflecting on the prolonged struggle against terrorism, Erdogan declared that the 47-year conflict with the PKK has likely reached its conclusion as of Friday.
He called the organization's choice to surrender arms a triumph for the nation, noting that Turks, Kurds, Arabs — and all of the country’s 86 million people — are beneficiaries of this outcome.
Highlighting a larger ambition for regional cohesion, Erdogan remarked: “Today, the spirit of Malazgirt, the Jerusalem alliance, and the core of the War of Independence are being reshaped."
While discussing the current "terror-free Türkiye" strategy, the president clarified that the progress achieved is not a result of negotiations, concessions, or compromises.
Reaffirming the importance of national solidarity, Erdogan added: “The Republic of Türkiye is our shared home, our common roof. All 86 million of us are one, united, and brothers for eternity.”
