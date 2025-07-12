403
Türkiye Emphasizes Participation Finance Growth
(MENAFN) Türkiye is giving priority to participation finance, as international partnership plays a crucial role in advancing participation finance globally, the leader of Türkiye’s Investment Office informed a news agency.
Participation finance is a financial model that encourages shared risk and benefits among parties, focusing on ethical practices and transactions free of interest.
On July 10-11, Türkiye’s Investment Office organized a forum on the future of participation finance alongside the Malaysia International Financial Center Leadership Council.
The event included over 20 financial delegates from regulatory and supervisory bodies, Islamic banks, and capital markets.
Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, President of Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office, mentioned that potential collaboration between Türkiye and Malaysia could boost trade volume, which currently exceeds $5 billion.
“We recognize that Malaysia has made substantial investments in Türkiye over the years, amounting to about $1.5 billion at present, while Turkish companies are also investing in Malaysia,” he explained.
Daglioglu emphasized that global collaboration has become essential for the advancement of participation finance in Türkiye, with the sector having achieved significant scale through close partnerships with Gulf nations.
“We understand that many professionals in Türkiye’s sector have received training in Malaysia, yet there is still potential to expand the investor base here,” he added.
“We are confident that by inviting a broad delegation from Malaysia, we can further develop participation finance, participation banking, participation insurance, and participation capital market products through cooperation.”
