BJP's New MP Chief Meets Scindia For Further Consolidation Of Organisational Strength

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) In a significant development for the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational consolidation strategy in Madhya Pradesh, newly appointed State President Hemant Khandelwal called upon Union Minister for Information and Development of the North-Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting, which lasted nearly ninety minutes, was marked by a cordial and constructive exchange of ideas focused on further strengthening the party's grassroots presence and future roadmap.

Scindia extended a warm welcome to Khandelwal and congratulated him on assuming leadership of the state unit. The discussion centred on enhancing coordination between the party organisation and the government, boosting worker morale, and refining communication strategies down to the booth level.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of inclusive participation in the party's decision-making processes, particularly involving youth, women, tribal communities, and farmers.

Sources close to the meeting revealed that the dialogue was not only strategic but also reflective of the BJP's renewed focus on internal cohesion and outreach ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Khandelwal, who was elected unopposed as Madhya Pradesh BJP President earlier this month, brings with him a legacy of public service and organisational experience, having served as an MLA from Betul and previously as a Member of Parliament.

The meeting also signals a strengthening of ties between the central and state leadership, with Scindia playing a pivotal role in shaping the party's narrative in Madhya Pradesh.

His influence, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region, remains significant, and the discussion reportedly touched upon strategies to integrate his supporters more effectively into the party's organisational framework.

Political analysts view this meeting as a step toward consolidating the BJP's position in the state, especially in light of recent internal reshuffles and the party's broader goal of expanding its base.

With Khandelwal at the helm and Scindia's strategic backing, the BJP appears poised to recalibrate its approach in Madhya Pradesh, blending legacy leadership with grassroots mobilisation.