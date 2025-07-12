403
PKK Militants Disarm in Northern Iraq
(MENAFN) A number of PKK militants surrendered and dismantled their weapons on Friday in the Sulaymaniyah province of northern Iraq.
The militants convened in a cave located in the Surdas sub-region of Sulaymaniyah, emerged armed, and moved to a designated area where the disarmament process took place.
A total of 30 PKK members, among them 15 females, destroyed their arms by tossing them into a blazing metal vessel.
At the location, a high-ranking representative of the militant group delivered a statement in both Turkish and Kurdish.
The event was observed by representatives from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, Iraqi authorities, security personnel, delegates from Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, members of the Turkish Peoples' Democratic Party, various NGO affiliates, and media representatives.
Back in May, the PKK declared its decision to disband and give up its armed struggle.
This followed a February message from imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who appealed for the dissolution of "the PKK and its affiliated groups," and advocated for "an end to the armed campaign" that has persisted for more than forty years.
Over the last four decades, the PKK—recognized as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union—has been held accountable for more than 40,000 fatalities, including those of women, children, babies, and elderly civilians.
