Bengaluru BBMP's Chicken Biryani Scheme For Stray Dogs Stirs Controversy

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Bengaluru civic body's plan to serve chicken biryani to stray dogs has sparked outrage and drawn flak from the public and the opposition.

BBMP Special Commissioner Vikas Suralkar Kishore has stated that a scheme has been introduced to feed stray dogs in eight zones of the BBMP in an effort to reduce their aggressive behaviour. A tender worth Rs 2.80 crore has also been floated for this purpose.

The development has become a point of discussion on social media. Many have opposed the initiative, while dog lovers have welcomed the move. However, the BJP has lashed out at the state government over the development.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) plan to feed biryani to street dogs is designed with the intent to loot. The menace of street dogs is causing trouble for children, and there is a BBMP plan aimed at reducing their population. People and organisations are already feeding street dogs. So, what is the need for this 'Bow Bow Biryani' scheme?” claimed Opposition Leader R. Ashoka.

He noted that it is common for people who feed street dogs on every street. Now, this scheme has been brought to loot money. Roads are riddled with potholes, parks are not maintained, BBMP hospitals lack funds to pay salaries, and teachers in schools are not being paid. When there is no money for any of these, they have come up with a scheme to feed biryani to street dogs and loot money through it, he alleged.

He claimed that this scheme will lead to a scam in the future. Then, some inquiry committee will be appointed, and eventually, the report will be buried. This will pave the way for such irregularities, Ashoka said.

Another BJP leader also criticised the state government, alleging that it is trying to turn 'Brand Bengaluru' into 'Biryani Bengaluru.'

“We have no objection to feeding stray dogs. For years, NGOs, philanthropists, residents, and hotel owners have been feeding them. But when taxpayer money is being used in a way that looks like a wasteful expenditure, people have a right to question the intent and the people supporting such a plan,” he said.

He claimed there are 8 to 10 lakh stray dogs in BBMP limits and that people are queuing up for anti-rabies injections.

“Instead of focusing on improving BBMP schools and ensuring student attendance, the government is prioritising feeding dogs. This could lead to problems like plague and leptospirosis due to rats and pests consuming the leftover food,” he said.