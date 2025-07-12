INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Organon & Co. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - OGN
NEW YORK, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. ("Organon" or the "Company") (NYSE: OGN ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.
The class action concerns whether Organon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until July 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Organon securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On May 1, 2025, Organon published a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, announcing that management had lowered the Company's dividend payout from $0.28 to $0.02. Organon's Chief Executive Officer cited a decision to "reset our capital allocation priorities to accelerate progress towards deleveraging, enabling a path to achieve a net leverage ration below 4.0x by year-end."
On this news, Organon's stock price fell $3.48 per share, or 26.91%, to close at $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
SOURCE Pomerantz LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment