GCC Statistical Center: 61.2 Mln Population In GCC Countries By End Of '24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 12 (KUNA) -- Data released by the Statistical Center of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC) revealed on Saturday that the population of the GCC countries would reach 61.2 million by the end of 2024.
The data, issued on the occasion of World Population Day, showed an increase of more than 2.1 million people compared to 2023, representing a 36 percent increase, which would indicate a rapid recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The population has increased by about 7.6 million people since 2021, reflecting the resumption of population growth at an accelerated pace after the slowdown experienced by some countries during the pandemic.
The center added that the total number of males in the GCC countries reached approximately 38.5 million, constituting 62.8 percent of the total population, while the number of females reached approximately 22.7 million, or 37.2 percent of the total population.
It explained that the GCC population constituted 0.7 percent of the world's population, noting that the gender ratio in the GCC reached 169 males for every 100 females last year, while the gender ratio for the total world population reached 101 males for every 100 females.
GCC Statistical Center was established in Oman to be the official authority for data, information, and statistics related to the GCC countries. (end)
