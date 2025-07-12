Days Of Friction Between Govt, Private Schools Over In Delhi: Education Minister Ashish Sood

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday hailed the contribution of private schools in the city's learning landscape, saying gone are the days of friction between the government and private institutions.

Inaugurating 'Future Lab' at Vivekanand School in Anand Vihar as part of the Atal Innovation Mission, the Minister slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's education model and said,“Private schools would have struggled to enrol students had the state of government schools been improved.”

Sood also felicitated students who excelled in board examinations and national as well as international competitions.

Speaking at the event, Sood said,“Along with students, their parents also deserve recognition, for success is always a collective achievement.”

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing such talent that will shape and strengthen the nation's growth trajectory,” said the Minister in a post on X later.

Describing the 'Future Lab' as a visionary step, he said,“This lab is not merely a place to learn technology, but a platform to nurture imagination, innovation, and curiosity. Our aim is to shape creators of technology, not just consumers.”

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers, and parents, Sood emphasised that the occasion was not just an academic celebration, but a powerful message:“Where faith, talent, and progress converge, the foundation of a new India is laid.”

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he inspired students with three key messages on curiosity, courage and strength.

“Never suppress the questions that arise within. Face challenges head-on. A strong body and resilient mind are the true makers of a great nation,” he said.

Sood said that just as Swami Vivekananda presented the soul of India to the world in 1893 in Chicago, today's youth must carry forward that spirit through self-confidence, hard work, and integrity.

Highlighting the relevance of AI, Sood urged students to embrace artificial intelligence not with fear but with responsibility.“Use it wisely and prepare yourselves for the future challenges,” he said.

He described students as the architects of India's future and added,“When India completes 100 years of Independence in 2047, it is today's students who will lead the nation. Education is the launchpad that will enable this flight.”