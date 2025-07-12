403
Iraq Deploys Twenty Firefighting Teams to Syria as Wildfires Persist
(MENAFN) Iraq's Civil Defense Directorate announced on Thursday that it is deploying 20 firefighting teams to Syria’s northwestern Latakia province, where devastating wildfires have been burning for over a week.
Nawas Sabah, head of the Civil Defense Directorate's media office, confirmed to the official Iraqi News Agency that the firefighting teams are set to leave for Syria within hours to assist in controlling the infernos.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, nearly 1,900 Syrian families have been directly affected by the wildfires, which continue to ravage the region for the eighth straight day. Thousands more remain at risk as the fires show no signs of subsiding.
The fires have led to widespread displacement and significantly increased the demand for emergency humanitarian aid, particularly for shelter, water, and other vital services.
