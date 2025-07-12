403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov states Western European presidents dragging continent toward war with Russia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western European leaders of repeating the mistakes of history and leading Europe toward a direct military conflict with Russia. Speaking after ASEAN-related meetings on Friday, Lavrov pointed to aggressive rhetoric and actions from Berlin, Paris, and London as signs of escalating hostility.
He criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s emotional defense of support for Ukraine, dismissing claims of defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity as insincere. Lavrov argued that Kiev’s efforts are not about sovereignty, but about silencing Russian-speaking populations and eliminating political dissent.
“Their words betray their true intentions,” Lavrov said, claiming that European governments are not preparing for a hybrid conflict, but an actual war against Russia.
He also took aim at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently declared that Germany must become Europe’s top military power again. Lavrov called the statement “absurd,” and warned that such militarization risks repeating the devastation of past wars.
Russia continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, but the Kremlin claims Kiev refuses to participate in new rounds of talks. Moscow has long denounced what it calls the “Nazi revival” in Ukraine and listed “denazification” as a key reason for its military operation.
Lavrov warned that Europe’s increasing militarization, driven largely by NATO and the EU, will now be factored into Russia’s strategic defense planning.
He criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s emotional defense of support for Ukraine, dismissing claims of defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity as insincere. Lavrov argued that Kiev’s efforts are not about sovereignty, but about silencing Russian-speaking populations and eliminating political dissent.
“Their words betray their true intentions,” Lavrov said, claiming that European governments are not preparing for a hybrid conflict, but an actual war against Russia.
He also took aim at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently declared that Germany must become Europe’s top military power again. Lavrov called the statement “absurd,” and warned that such militarization risks repeating the devastation of past wars.
Russia continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, but the Kremlin claims Kiev refuses to participate in new rounds of talks. Moscow has long denounced what it calls the “Nazi revival” in Ukraine and listed “denazification” as a key reason for its military operation.
Lavrov warned that Europe’s increasing militarization, driven largely by NATO and the EU, will now be factored into Russia’s strategic defense planning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment