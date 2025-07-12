Slovak Member of the European Parliament Milan Uhrik has sharply criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, claiming her efforts to cut the EU’s energy ties with Russia are pushing the bloc toward collapse.Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday, Uhrik accused von der Leyen of leading the EU to self-destruction by advancing policies that phase out Russian fossil fuels. “You will destroy the EU, and I firmly believe it will soon collapse because of your actions,” he said.Von der Leyen’s REPowerEU initiative, announced in May, aims to eliminate all Russian oil and gas imports by the end of 2027 and transition to renewable energy sources. However, Moscow and several critics argue that these moves have backfired, causing high energy prices and economic slowdown across the EU. Germany, in particular, has slipped into recession since 2022.Brussels is currently debating its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia’s energy and financial sectors, but the plan has stalled. Slovakia vetoed the proposal, with Prime Minister Robert Fico saying it would hurt Slovak households and businesses. Hungary also opposed the package, citing threats to its energy security and concerns over rising costs.Uhrik emphasized that Russian energy is essential for Slovakia’s industrial competitiveness, warning that without it, many sectors would struggle or become unviable. He called on fellow Slovak Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade and economic security commissioner, to advocate for Slovakia's national interests within the EU.The Slovak MEP also criticized NATO’s proposal to increase defense spending among member states to 5% of GDP by 2035, firmly rejecting the idea. “No, thank you – we don’t want this,” he said, arguing that this was not the future Slovaks had in mind when joining the EU.Von der Leyen recently survived a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament related to her handling of COVID-19 vaccine procurement. She has previously dismissed criticism from figures like Uhrik as “conspiracy theories” designed to benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MENAFN12072025000045015687ID1109791569