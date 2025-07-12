UN Warns Of Crisis As 3 Million Afghan Migrants May Return
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that by the end of this year, up to three million Afghan migrants could return from Iran and Pakistan-an exodus that could severely worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Arafat Jamal, UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, stated during an online press briefing from Kabul on Friday, July 11, that over 1.6 million Afghans-mostly from Iran-have already returned to the country in recent months.
He described the return process as“disorderly, degrading, and large-scale,” adding that many families are arriving in Afghanistan exhausted, distressed, and without basic resources. Their return is placing intense pressure on already struggling local communities.
According to UN data, more than 30,000 individuals are crossing daily into Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border point alone. This mass return has overwhelmed border services and reception facilities.
In response, UNHCR and partner organizations have launched emergency measures to provide clean water, health services, nutrition, and vaccinations to thousands of returnees each day. These efforts aim to reduce the immediate risks faced by vulnerable returnees.
The UN refugee agency has stressed that without proper planning and resources, the situation could spiral further out of control, pushing thousands of families into deeper poverty and insecurity. UNHCR has appealed for urgent humanitarian support to manage the crisis effectively.
As the return influx continues, the international community faces growing pressure to scale up humanitarian funding and logistical support. Without it, Afghanistan could face a catastrophic increase in displacement, malnutrition, and health crises, especially among women and children.
Stabilizing the situation will require not only short-term aid but also long-term reintegration efforts to help returnees rebuild their lives. The UN has called on donor countries and regional partners to act quickly to prevent a worsening tragedy.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment