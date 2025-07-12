Ultra Comfort, From Sleep To Workout: Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series Now Available For UAE Pre-Orders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)and, establishing an iconic design identity across the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. Building upon the foundation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra's cushion design, this series boasts the thinnest, most comfortable Galaxy Watch everfor continuous health tracking. The Galaxy Watch8 Series suits diverse lifestyles and provides advanced capabilities, setting a new standard for style and personalized health experiences.

said:“Our mission centers on enabling healthier lifestyles for billions through cutting-edge technology. The Galaxy Watch8 Series represents the convergence of thoughtful design, advanced sensors, and an intuitive AI-powered experience. It's an accessible gateway that will help users make impactful progress toward their health and wellness goals.”

By reimagining both form and function, the Galaxy Watch8 series delivers unmatched comfort alongside industry-leading performance, making it the ultimate companion for everyday wellness. The distinctive cushion design, which debuted with Galaxy Watch Ultra, now defines the entire Galaxy Watch lineup.

Galaxy Watch8's sleek profile is complemented by its exceptional performance. Even when you are outdoors under bright sunlight, the display is 50% brighterwith a peak brightness of 3,000nits for easy visibility, and the enhanced batteryensures the watch can keep up with an active lifestyle.

Samsung is continuously advancing the sleep experience, offering tailored sleep coaching, helping to create an optimal sleep environment, and even detecting moderate to severe signs of sleep apnea. On top of that, the Galaxy Watch8 series comes with new unique health features on the Samsung Health appthat help you build healthier habits through instant, motivational insights – from sleep to nutrition and workout.

Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra are available for pre-order in the UAE from July XX, with general availability starting July XX.

Sleek and minimalist,is designed for everyday wellness. Available in 44mm or 40mm sizes and in Graphite or Silver, it provides comfort and style for daily activities.

Meanwhile,brings timeless sophistication to the wrist with modern features such as a rotating bezel and a quick button for added convenience. The Classic model measures 46mm and comes in Black and White. Plus, both models can be matched with a range of stylish bandsdesigned to suit diverse lifestyles.

For those who love outdoor adventures,is the most advanced and durable Galaxy Watch model yet. Available in four titanium finishes including the new Titanium Blue, it offers the longest battery life and the most robust performance in the lineup.

To learn more about Galaxy Watch8 Series, please visit:

[1] Availability may vary depending on market, model and the smartphone paired. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[2] Compared to the previous Galaxy Watches.

[3] Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Certain features may vary by market, carrier, or the device paired.

[4] Sold separately. Availability of watch bands may vary by market or carrier.