Phoenix Director Anl Arasu Tells Trolls: You Are Not Playing With Surya Sethupathi's Life Alone!
Anl Arasu, who has turned director with 'Phoenix', recently participated in a Thanksgiving meet organised by the makers in the wake of the film being hailed as a well crafted action entertainer with a good debut for Surya Sethupathi by the critics and audiences despite trolls on social media trying to target the young actor and bring the film down.
Speaking at the event, director Anl Arasu turned emotional and made a plea to those trolling Surya Sethupathi.
Anl Arasu said, "I wanted this film to be technically strong. Every actor has given their best for this film. There was an actor called Rohith who spoke before me. He is an Asian gold medalist in Mixed Martial Arts. He is a real champion. Not just this real champion, there are 28 other boys like him in this film.
"I am disappointed that Surya is made the only point of discussion while talking about this film. The reason is this film was not made only for Surya Sethupathi. I have also been launched through this film (as a director), Rohith is another person who has been launched and then there are 28 other boys who have been launched through this film.
"I have a humble request to those trolling Surya Sethupathi. You are not playing only with Surya's life. You are also playing with the lives of these 28 boys whose acting careers have been launched through this film. I am a technician, who after being a fight master for 32 years and after having seen death over a 100 times, have turned a director with this film. This is a launch for me as well. It will be good if those trolling realise that all our lives are involved in this project."
Anl Arasu further said, "I wish to state that by the grace of God and my hard work, I've now grown to the level of producing a film. The success of this film isn't mine alone - it belongs to everyone who worked on it. I believe that seeing me, more technicians will also progress in life. When that happens, jobs will be available for everybody in the industry. This will also prove to be a big support for us to progress in life."
He concluded his speech with a request. He said, "A humble request from our team is please don't see this as just a Surya Sethupathi film - the lives and careers of 28 young boys also depend on this film. The shoulder you lend to this film will help the boys and us progress in life and because of us another generation will come up in life. This script wasn't originally written for Surya, but he delivered it brilliantly. I saw his hard work up close. At this age, he gave more than a hundred per cent for this film. He has a very bright future.”
