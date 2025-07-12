Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skytech Aviation Opens Admissions For Cabin Crew & Air Hostess Courses Across India


2025-07-12 03:04:41
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 12 July 2025 – Skytech Aviation, a premier Aviation & Air Hostess Training Institute in India, has officially announced the opening of admissions for its Cabin Crew and Air Hostess Training Programs across all its centers nationwide. This is a golden opportunity for students who dream of a high-flying career in the aviation and hospitality industries.

With a strong presence in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, and many more, Skytech Aviation is recognized as one of the best cabin crew academies in India. Since its establishment in 2020, the institute has trained hundreds of students, helping them land successful careers with top domestic and international airlines.

Courses Offered:
Cabin Crew Training

Air Hostess Course

Airport Management

Hospitality & Customer Service

Aircraft Maintenance

Each program is designed by industry professionals to deliver real-world knowledge, practical skills, and personality development that align with the latest aviation standards. From grooming to interview preparation, Skytech ensures every student is flight-ready.

“We believe every dream deserves the chance to take flight. At Skytech, we not only train but also guide and mentor students through every step of their journey,” said the spokesperson at Skytech Aviation.

Why Choose Skytech Aviation?
Certified & Experienced Trainers

Placement Assistance with Leading Airlines

Modern Classrooms & Training Infrastructure

Personality Development & English Communication Skills

Centers Across India for Easy Access

Skytech Aviation invites aspiring air hostesses, cabin crew members, and aviation professionals to apply now and turn their dream career into reality.

How to Apply:
Admissions are open now! Interested candidates can visit [Insert Website or Contact Info] or walk into their nearest Skytech Aviation center for more details.

Company :-Skytech Aviation pvt. ltd.

User :- Priya Malhotra

Email :...

Phone :-9870520556

Mobile:- 9870520556

Url :-


