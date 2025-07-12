403
Money Expo India Returns For Its 4Th Edition This August, Highlighting Dynamic Growth Of India's Finance And Investment Landscape
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, July 12, 2025 – Money Expo India, the country's most influential finance, fintech, and investment event, returns to Mumbai on 23-24 August 2025 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, for its 4th spectacular edition.
Money Expo India has rapidly grown to become one of the most anticipated events in the financial calendar. What began as a focused gathering of finance professionals has evolved into the largest expo, attracting global financial brands, fintech innovators,
stockbrokers, investors, and thought leaders from across the country and beyond. With each edition, the event has expanded in scale, scope, and influence, offering cutting-edge content, stronger networking opportunities, and broader industry representation. Now entering its 4th edition, Money Expo India stands as a true reflection of India's maturing financial landscape-bridging the gap between traditional markets and next-generation technologies.
Positioned as India's definitive meeting ground for the financial ecosystem, Money Expo India 2025 will host over 10,000 attendees, 100+ exhibitors, and 80+ speakers from across the financial spectrum-spanning stockbroking, wealth tech, investment banking, fintech innovation, crypto, and regulatory sectors.
The two-day event is a powerhouse platform for financial professionals, retail investors, HNIs, fintech entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of finance in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
A Marketplace for Ideas, Innovation, and Investment Opportunities
With India rapidly emerging as a global fintech and digital finance hub, Money Expo India serves as the annual benchmark for what's next in capital markets, trading technologies, investment strategies, and digital assets.
This year's edition offers attendees the chance to:
● Gain insights from high-impact keynote sessions featuring industry leaders such as Praveen Naidu (Mirae Asset Capital Markets India), Terri-Leigh Bennett (CMS Prime), Rohan Sonawane (MY MAA MARKETS LTD), and Manish Jain (Sahi – Aaritya Technologies Ltd.).
● Dive into expert-led panel discussions on emerging investment trends, stock market movements, AI-powered finance, mutual funds, and evolving regulations.
● Connect with top exhibitors including MondFx, VT Markets, Traze, FxPro, B2Broker, and others across brokerage, fintech, asset management, and trading technologies - all showcasing tools shaping the future of finance.
● Leverage dedicated networking zones designed to foster meaningful connections, deal-making, knowledge-sharing, and partnership-building - enabling relationships that go beyond the event floor.
What the Industry Says About Money Expo India
"The footfall at Money Expo India was beyond our expectations. The crowd was truly impressive, with attendees coming from all over the world. It was a great opportunity to connect with a global audience right here in India. We will definitely be joining again next time." - Doo Prime (Diamond Sponsor)
"The footfall was fantastic, and the engagement levels were significantly better. We saw great potential for a long-term relationship with Money Expo India and will definitely continue to participate. There was no doubt we would return for the next edition." - Just Markets (Elite Sponsor)
"Last year, Money Expo India has improved tenfold compared to previous year. The attendees were highly engaged and genuinely passionate about the financial markets. I was truly amazed. Money Expo has now become a vital bridge connecting the financial and global markets. We highly recommend participating again." - GTCFX (Elite Sponsor)
Ticket Information
Early bird tickets are now available:
● Visitor Pass: ₹299 (Full Price: ₹999)
● Business Pass: ₹1199 (Full Price: ₹2999)
● VIP Pass: ₹6999 (Full Price: ₹9999)
About Money Expo India
Money Expo India, the leading finance and investment event, brings together top experts, institutions, fintech innovators, and investors under one roof. Held annually in Mumbai, the expo serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing financial technologies, exploring market opportunities, and fostering high-value networking across stock markets, wealth management, fintech, and more. It is where India's financial future takes shape. Url :-
