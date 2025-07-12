Superman Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn's Movie Sees Strong Opening, Beats Jurassic World Rebirth, F1
The big budget movie raked in ₹6.9 crore net in India on Friday from 3D screenings, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave David Corenswet starrer a whopping 82 percent rating based on 336 reviews.
Meanwhile, the Hollywood movie Jurassic World Rebirth did a business of ₹3.04 crore net on Day 8 while Brad Pitt's F1 raked in ₹1.93 crore net on Day 15.
The second reboot of the Superman film series registered 24.96 percent overall English Occupancy on July 11.Also Read | Superman movie audience reaction: 'Tossed around like a ragdoll' Superman Worldwide Box Office Collection
As per Deadline report, the movie did a business of $55 million globally. Released in 78 countries, the rebooted Superman brings a message of hope to a cynical world, the director told AP.
Describing the movie, James Gunn said,“Everybody's ironic about everything all the time. And he (Superman) is a good-natured guy who wants to be kind. And when you see the world through Superman's eyes, everyone is beautiful,” AP reported.Also Read | Superman returns with money lessons only James Gunn could script Superman budget
Made on a budget of ₹1931.75 crore (or $225 million), as per Wall Street Journal report, the movie is produced under the banners produced by Troll Court Entertainment , DC Studios and The Safran Company.Superman star cast
With David Corenswet in the titular role of 'Superman', the ensemble cast features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi in pivotal roles.Also Read | Superman 2025 movie release date in India, box-office expectations and more Superman review
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave it a 3.5 star rating, in a post on X stated,“The film is colorful, vibrant, thoroughly entertaining, and has a simple, easy-to-follow story....This Superman is clearly inspired by the actual comic books ,made with kids and families in mind.”
