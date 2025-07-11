403
Unsuitable Trees Removed To Protect Beach Environment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Wildlife Protection Department Patrols in co-operation with the Department of Nature Reserves has removed a number of trees that were planted by some visitors at the "Umm Al-Maa" beach, as they were not suitable for the surrounding natural environment, and to maintain the desired ecological balance.
Meanwhile, the ministry expressed its appreciation to beachgoers for their concern in planting trees, reflecting their sense of social responsibility towards their local environment. It also stressed the importance of co-ordination of environmental initiative-takers with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to protect the ecological balance and biodiversity across all areas of Qatar's environment.
