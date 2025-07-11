Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI 171 Plane Crash: Air India's FIRST Reaction After AAIB Initial Report, Says 'Continue To Fully Cooperate'

AI 171 Plane Crash: Air India's FIRST Reaction After AAIB Initial Report, Says 'Continue To Fully Cooperate'


2025-07-11 09:00:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India plane crash report: Air India on Saturday commented soon after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the deadly AI171 plane crash, saying it continues to 'fully cooperate' with the agency as it carries out its probe.

In a post on X, Air India in the early hours of Saturday said it was 'committed' to help the families of the victims.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

