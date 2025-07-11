Bitcoin Surge Triggers Investment Boom In Europe And America, Investors Flock To Mint Miner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, soared to a high of $118,000 during Asian trading hours on Friday, and has risen by more than 24% so far this year.





Driven by favorable factors such as the launch of Bitcoin ETFs and continued institutional entry, Strategy (MSTR), the listed company with the largest number of Bitcoin holders, saw its stock price rise by more than 3%, and BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) rose by 4%. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) rose by 2.5%. In Europe, the Blockchain Group (ALTBG), which is also building a Bitcoin vault, soared by 12%.

Mint Miner CEO said : "Bitcoin's record high is driven by continued institutional holdings - major players are absorbing a large amount of supply and exhausting liquidity on exchanges."

In the face of a good situation, investor confidence has recovered and they are beginning to look for more stable and sustainable ways to make profits in crypto. Therefore, cloud mining, as a model that "does not require cryptocurrency speculation and is not affected by drastic price fluctuations", has begun to attract attention.

Among them, Mint Miner, as a leader in the field of cloud mining, has quickly won the favor of users around the world with its green and energy-saving data center and smart and friendly mobile platform. Compared with traditional mining or high-frequency trading, Mint Miner provides a low-threshold, low-risk, and sustainable path to increase the value of encrypted assets.

What are the advantages of Mint Miner cloud mining platform?

Legal and compliant: fully compliant with British and global standards - your trust is our foundation.

Security guarantee: The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect the security of user data and smooth mining.

Zero management fee: no tricks, no hidden fees. The mining process is clean, transparent, honest, reliable, and completely transparent.

Supported currencies: supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, LTC, etc.

Free experience : new users can get a $15 reward by signing up, experience mining for free, and earn $0.6 by signing in daily.

How to start cloud mining with Mint Miner?

1. All you need is a username and email address. Once you sign up, you can access the Mint Miner user dashboard to view your mining data in real time.

2. Mint Miner offers a variety of contract options to meet the needs of different users. Each contract guarantees a fixed return and daily income, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience. Here are some contract options:

BTC [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, maturity income: $100 + $10

BTC [WhatsMiner M50S]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, maturity income: $500 + $30.5

DOGE [Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $1,500, contract period: 9 days, maturity income: $1,500 + [ETC Miner E11]: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 15 days, maturity income: $3,000 + $630

DGOE [Antminer L7 ]: Investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 20 days, maturity income: $5,200 + $1,612

BTC [ALPH Miner AL1]: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 35 days, maturity income: $10,000 + $5,880

For more contracts, please log in to Mint Miner

3. After successfully purchasing the mining contract, the system will automatically run, and the daily settlement income will be credited to your account, allowing you to easily enjoy daily Bitcoin income.

In the current market environment, cloud mining provides the most direct way to participate in the Bitcoin network. Compared with directly purchasing cryptocurrencies, you can obtain continuous daily income through Mint Miner, which is why Mint Miner is favored by a large number of users. It not only represents a new way to "easily obtain digital income", but also conforms to the current "green, compliant, and sustainable" investment proposition.

If the market price is an uncontrollable external variable, computing power is the tool you can control for daily income.

Now the surge in Bitcoin is not only the global market's recognition of cryptocurrency, but also a turning point for the appreciation of personal assets. Mint Miner uses intelligent cloud mining, so you don't need to speculate in Bitcoin, and you can automatically obtain stable income every day.

Join Mint Miner now, let your digital assets grow every day, and easily move towards financial freedom!

Media Contact and Cooperation:

MintMiner Official Team

Email: ...

Official Website:

Attachment

MintMiner

CONTACT: Media Contact and Cooperation: MintMiner Official Team Email: ... Official Website: