Epic Hot Tubs Cold Plunge Lineup Meets Surging Demand For Cold Therapy

Epic Hot Tubs , a premier provider of hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas in North Carolina, today highlighted its expanded lineup of Wellis Spa cold plunge tubs, designed to help customers capitalize on the rapidly growing trend of cold immersion therapy. Featuring the Iceland Cold Plunge, Iceland Duo Cold Plunge & Hot Tub Combo, and Nord Fjord Cold Plunge, this collection provides flexible options for individuals seeking to integrate science-backed wellness practices into their daily lives.

Cold plunge therapy, involving brief immersion in chilled water, has gained widespread popularity for its potential to boost energy, reduce inflammation, accelerate muscle recovery, strengthen immunity, and enhance mood and sleep quality. As more people prioritize at-home wellness solutions post-pandemic, Epic Hot Tubs' offerings cater to a range of needs-from compact, single-user designs to multi-zone combos and portable inflatables.

The Iceland Cold Plunge is a sleek, plug-and-play tub capable of chilling to 35°F or heating to 104°F. It includes Scandinavian insulation, WiFi controls for remote temperature management, and LED lighting, making it ideal for solo users in small spaces like home gyms or patios.

For those desiring versatility, the Iceland Duo features separate hot and cold zones in one unit (86.6 x 86.6 x 29.9 inches), allowing simultaneous use at independent temperatures. With 158 gallons total capacity, OzMix sanitation, corner lighting, and 14 jets in the hot tub side, it's perfect for couples or families combining recovery with relaxation.

The Nord Fjord Cold Plunge offers ultimate portability as an inflatable model (59 x 31 x 26 inches, 66 gallons), easy to set up, store, and move. It supports customizable cold or hot therapy, emphasizing convenience for fitness enthusiasts or those with limited space.

"With cold therapy becoming a cornerstone of modern wellness routines, we're proud to offer these innovative Wellis Spa models that make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said the owner of Epic Hot Tubs. "Whether you're an athlete recovering from workouts or simply looking to elevate your daily health, our lineup provides the best options to experience benefits like improved circulation, reduced stress, and heightened mental focus right at home."

This expansion aligns with industry momentum, as the global cold plunge tub market is predicted to reach new highs by the end of 2025, showcasing heightened awareness of its therapeutic advantages. Customers can view and test these models at Epic Hot Tubs' showrooms in Raleigh , Durham , Pineville , and Cornelius , with expert consultations available. Additional services include free local delivery, financing options, and backyard prep like concrete patio installation.

For more details or to schedule a visit, contact Epic Hot Tubs at 888-884-3742 or visit epichottubs.