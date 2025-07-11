Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Hosts Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores To Highlight ABA Services In Bakersfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Autism Behavior Services, had the privilege of welcoming Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, to its Bakersfield clinic.

- Michael, Member of BCBABAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) had the privilege of welcoming Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, who represents District 3, to its Bakersfield clinic for an in-depth conversation about the impact of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and other autism services in the region.The meeting was led by Michael, BCBA, and Eric, Government Relations from ABSI. Additionally, it included participation from ABSI team members Yanel and Cassandra. Two families currently receiving ABA services in Bakersfield were also in attendance, providing heartfelt testimonials about the positive impact these services have had-not just on their children, but on their entire families.The visit focused on ABSI's continued commitment to supporting the Bakersfield community and addressing the growing need for ABA and autism services throughout Kern County. In addition to sharing personal success stories, the discussion provided an overview of the science and application of ABA, and how ABSI seeks to expand access and deliver meaningful outcomes for families across the region.“We're grateful to Supervisor Flores for taking the time to listen to the voices of our families and learn more about how ABA is transforming lives in Kern County,” said Michael.“Their support helps keep these critical services at the forefront of public awareness and policy conversations.”ABSI remains dedicated to serving individuals with autism and their families throughout California and looks forward to continuing collaborative efforts with local leaders to ensure access to high-quality, evidence-based care.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides comprehensive, individualized ABA services to individuals with autism across California. ABSI's mission is to empower clients and their families through compassionate, evidence-based care that enhances quality of life and fosters independence.

Eric / Government Affairs

Autism Behavior Services, Inc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.