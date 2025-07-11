Allstate Power: Florida-Based Pioneer In BDA Testing And DAS Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Allstate Power: BDA Testing"Allstate Power leads Florida in BDA testing and DAS solutions, ensuring NFPA 1225 and FCC compliance. With 25+ years of experience, they support contractors and property owners across industries-from healthcare to stadiums-in meeting evolving code requirements and maintaining reliable emergency communication systems in any structure.

Florida - Allstate Power, a leader in public safety communication systems , proudly announces its continued role as a pioneer in Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) testing across the state of Florida. With many years of experience in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) field, Allstate Power stands out as the trusted partner for code-compliant emergency communication solutions.

Headquartered in Florida, Allstate Power brings deep local knowledge to every project. The company's expert team is extensively trained in Florida's building codes, fire safety regulations, and national standards like NFPA 1225 and FCC compliance requirements. This unmatched expertise allows Allstate Power to support contractors, building owners, and public safety officials in ensuring buildings meet all emergency communication mandates.

“Our corporate roots are right here in Florida, and we've spent many years building a team that understands the unique regulatory landscape of the state,” said Albert Espinosa at Allstate Power.“From healthcare facilities and schools to multifamily, stadiums, shopping centers, and industrial complexes-we provide the reliable testing and compliance support that public safety demands.”

As code requirements continue to evolve, especially in densely populated and high-risk areas, Allstate Power remains committed to ensuring that first responders can communicate clearly and effectively inside any structure. The company's comprehensive BDA and DAS testing services are tailored to meet the needs of every vertical, including multifamily, commercial, government, and institutional properties.

About Allstate Power

Specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for residential, commercial, and marine environments for over 25 years, we offer a range of services including smart home automation, advanced security systems, and full electrical service for the marine industry, all designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and safety, while also contributing to a more connected and sustainable future where homes, businesses, and marine operations seamlessly integrate into the digital landscape.

Allstate Power Portfolio includes:

In-Building Wireless, Cellular DAS, Public Safety BDA/DAS, BDA testing, Wireless Infrastructure, Two Way Radio Infrastructure, Wi-Fi, IoT, Photoluminescence. Dark Fiber, Structure Cabling, Access Control, CCTV Systems, Fire Alarms, Electrical Contractor, Tower Services, Lightning protection, Franchise Buildouts/Tenant improvement, Stand by Generators and EV Chargers.

For more information about Allstate Power's new partnerships and the range of products and services offered, please visit .