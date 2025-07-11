Nestlé Headquarters In France Searched

Deutsch de Nestlé-Zentrale in Frankreich durchsucht Original Read more: Nestlé-Zentrale in Frankreich durchsuch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A search has taken place at Nestlé's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. The measure was taken in connection with an investigation that was opened in February 2025 at the health department of the Paris court. This content was published on July 11, 2025 - 11:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The investigation is based on suspicions of fraud in connection with the illegal treatment of mineral water products. The French competition, consumer and anti-fraud authority DGCCRF confirmed the search and the investigation to the news agency AFP.

This“search operation [...] coordinated on July 10, in particular at Nestlé's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux” is part of the complaint filed by Foodwatch against unknown people, but is“directed against the companies Nestlé and Nestlé Waters”, the DGCCRF explained.

Nestlé confirmed to AFP that house searches are currently taking place in France and emphasised its full cooperation with the authorities. The company is taking the allegations very seriously and is working closely with the investigating authorities.

Prior to this, two judicial investigations were launched in Paris in February 2025 after the Foodwatch organisation filed two lawsuits against the giant Nestlé and the Sources Alma group over the treatment of their mineral water.

Since the beginning of the scandal surrounding the unauthorised treatment of mineral water, Nestlé has stopped several wells. Some have been repurposed to produce the flavoured water Maison Perrier, which is less lucrative than the label“natural mineral water”.

