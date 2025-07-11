Marathon Petroleum Helps Honor Heroism At National Medal Of Honor Museum

MENAFN - 3BL) Key Points



Through its sponsorship, Marathon Petroleum supports the National Medal of Honor Museum's mission to inspire visitors with stories of courage, sacrifice and integrity.

The museum opened in Arlington, Texas, and honors the bravery and sacrifice of America's most distinguished military heroes. Marathon Petroleum employees attended a special preview event and described the experience as deeply personal and profoundly moving.

The National Medal of Honor Museum (NMOHM) officially opened its doors to the public on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, offering a powerful tribute to the nation's most courageous military heroes.

Because Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a supporting sponsor of the NMOHM, several MPC employees were invited to a special Corporate Partner Day, where they had the opportunity to explore the museum and reflect on the extraordinary stories it preserves. For many attendees, the experience was deeply moving. Veteran Chris Staats, MPC Vice President of Refining in Martinez, California, said the visit was an incredible experience.

"I am proud of what I did serving my country and understand the hardships of military life,” said Staats.“But the Medal of Honor awardees have experiences on a different level. Their actions display a level of character and courage that is truly amazing. The museum allowed me to share in their experience in a very personal and private way."

Other veterans who were part of the MPC group were also especially grateful for the opportunity to see the museum, and appreciated the company's commitment to honoring our nation's heroes.

“MPC played a role in supporting the NMOHM through multiple donations, ultimately reaching the Leaders Circle level,” said Tim Aydt, Executive Vice President Refining.“We felt like this would be another important way to show support for our veteran community both inside and external to MPC.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of partners like Marathon, whose commitment helps us honor the legacy of our nation's Medal of Honor Recipients and share their stories with people across the country,” said Chris Cassidy, NMOHMF President and CEO.

The NMOHM has welcomed thousands of visitors and continues to educate, engage and uplift through the powerful stories of America's heroes, helping their legacies endure for generations to come.

“Having a space dedicated to these extraordinary individuals brings the values of courage, sacrifice and integrity to life,” said Cassidy.“The response has been remarkable. People leave feeling inspired to serve others and reminded of the best in each of us.”