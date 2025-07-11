Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tanzania Launches Int'l Health Clinic To Boost Medical Tourism

Tanzania Launches Int'l Health Clinic To Boost Medical Tourism


2025-07-11 02:00:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Dar Es Salaam, July 11 (IANS) Tanzanian Minister of Health Jenista Mhagama has officially inaugurated the Royal International Patients and Master Health Check-up Clinic at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in the national capital of Dodoma, aimed at providing high-end medical services to international patients.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mhagama urged regional hospitals to establish international-standard health services to attract tourists seeking both leisure and quality healthcare, Xinhua news agency reported.

She emphasised the importance of promoting these services through hospital communication desks.

"Health services in Tanzania are beginning to attract patients from neighbouring countries. We must seize this opportunity to improve and appeal to even more people," she said.

She also called for enhanced use of digital health systems to reduce treatment costs, especially for patients referred to other hospitals. "There's no reason for patients to repeat tests at every hospital. We need interconnected systems to share test results without extra cost," she added.

Abel Makubi, chief executive officer of the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, noted that the new clinic will improve access to advanced treatment for both Tanzanians and foreign visitors.

The hospital now offers 20 specialised services and 17 super-specialised services, serving an average of 1,200 patients daily, up from 900 previously, said Makubi.

He said the hospital has also introduced laparoscopic surgery, bone marrow transplants for patients with sickle cell disease, and advanced treatments for the eyes and brain.

MENAFN11072025000231011071ID1109789743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search