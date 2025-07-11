Tanzania Launches Int'l Health Clinic To Boost Medical Tourism
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mhagama urged regional hospitals to establish international-standard health services to attract tourists seeking both leisure and quality healthcare, Xinhua news agency reported.
She emphasised the importance of promoting these services through hospital communication desks.
"Health services in Tanzania are beginning to attract patients from neighbouring countries. We must seize this opportunity to improve and appeal to even more people," she said.
She also called for enhanced use of digital health systems to reduce treatment costs, especially for patients referred to other hospitals. "There's no reason for patients to repeat tests at every hospital. We need interconnected systems to share test results without extra cost," she added.
Abel Makubi, chief executive officer of the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, noted that the new clinic will improve access to advanced treatment for both Tanzanians and foreign visitors.
The hospital now offers 20 specialised services and 17 super-specialised services, serving an average of 1,200 patients daily, up from 900 previously, said Makubi.
He said the hospital has also introduced laparoscopic surgery, bone marrow transplants for patients with sickle cell disease, and advanced treatments for the eyes and brain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment