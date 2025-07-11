Cato Networks Named A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For SASE Platforms, Again

Cato built SASE the right way: a single, cloud-native platform architected for purpose to give enterprises the protection, performance, scalability, and simplicity needed to run the business

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks , the SASE leader, today announced it has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SASE Platforms.

"We believe being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms for a second consecutive year is a strong validation of our ability to deliver a true SASE platform to enterprises. We think Cato's continued recognition validates our position in the market as the pioneer and category creator of SASE-shaping the market and continuing to advance it forward," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "As enterprises worldwide seek to enhance their security posture and simplify their network infrastructure, Cato stands out by delivering the world's leading SASE platform that meets the demanding IT requirements of enterprises of all sizes and geographies."

"Our focus on research and innovation around AI, built on top of an already highly efficient SASE platform, puts Cato ahead of many vendors in the market," said Ofir Agasi, chief product officer at Cato Networks. "Cato's AI capabilities empower security and IT teams to shift their focus from task automation to supporting strategic business goals."

Cato is the first vendor in the world to purpose-build a SASE platform from the ground up, rather than through countless integrations and acquisitions. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform delivers true convergence of advanced networking (SD-WAN and global private backbone) and security (NGFW and SSE) capabilities, enhanced by highly-trained AI-all managed through a single console and unified data lake that's easy to deploy, use, and manage. With a cloud-native architecture and global private backbone, Cato is uniquely positioned to deliver the business outcomes promised by SASE. It is the architecture that enables IT teams to lead and provide value without compromising security, connectivity, agility, or resiliency .

According to Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Cato is the most-reviewed SASE vendor and has received a 4.7 out of 5 rating based on more than 275 reviews as of July 2025. Cato's viewpoint is that the customer reviews highlight how a simple, unified platform and intelligent automation reduce operational headaches and free IT resources for strategic work.

Customer Reviews on Gartner Peer Insights



" Great product, simple design: Very responsive and easy to understand the product. Even though we did this all in-house, we took our time and rolled out 52 sites in a year and a half so as not to cause customer downtime," said a director of IT infrastructure in the manufacturing industry (firm size: $1B-$3B).

"Cato SASE Cloud [Platform]: Overall, I am very pleased with the solution," said a VP of information services in the banking industry (firm size: $1B-$3B).

" The solution is perfect for us and customer requirements are heard and implemented: Cato delivers a stable service with all components from one hand," said an IT administrator in the consumer goods industry (firm size: $1B-$3B).

" Cato - the SASE solution which can do almost everything: This product does everything you would expect from a SASE solution," said a system administrator in the software industry (firm size: $1B-$3B). " Cato's all-in-one network solution: scalable, secure, and economical: The solution is very intelligent and robust. [It] integrates in one platform [with] all network and security features," said an IT manager in the manufacturing industry (firm size: $1B-$3B).

*Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, 9 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at .

