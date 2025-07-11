CSP Announces 2025 C-Store Cannabis Board Members
Mission and Vision
The CSP C-Store Cannabis Board is dedicated to educating, collaborating and establishing the framework necessary to responsibly and profitably integrate cannabis-related products into convenience retail. CSP acknowledges that while cannabis legalization efforts continue to evolve across the country, proactive industry preparation is essential. The C-Store Cannabis Board is positioned to lead this important effort.
Board Leadership
Melissa Vonder Haar, managing director of TradeWorks at iSEE Store Innovations, will serve as the inaugural chair of the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board. Vonder Haar brings extensive expertise and a clear vision for expanding growth categories within convenience retail. Under her leadership, the Board will drive meaningful dialogue surrounding regulations, consumer behaviors, merchandising strategies, and operational best practices specific to cannabis retail.
"I'm honored to chair this groundbreaking initiative," said Vonder Haar. "The convenience-store industry has a tremendous opportunity in the cannabis space, and this board will help retailers navigate this complex but promising category with confidence and responsibility."
Board Members
The CSP C-Store Cannabis Board brings together respected leaders from across the convenience-retail industry:
Amy Costello, Casey's
Phil Wilhelm, Casey's
Keelan Gallagher, Smoker Friendly
Jigar Patel, SAASOA and Fastime
Shane Mabry, GPM
Chris Bambury, Bonneau Markets
Josie Johnson, 36 Lyn Refuel Station
Industry Advisors
To ensure comprehensive expertise, the Board is supported by industry advisors representing cannabis brands and regulatory specialists:
Koby Licciardo, NOWADAYS/Disruptive Beverage
Angus Rittenburg, Wherehouse Beverage Co./Wynk
Blake Patterson, Keef Brands
David Daily, GRAV
Daniella Segal, Charlotte's Web
Leonard Gega, Curaleaf
Jake Bullock, Cann
Genya Akselrod, Looner Cannabis
Special Advisors
The Board will also benefit from the guidance of specialized advisors:
Diana Eberlein, Coalition for Adult Beverage Alternatives
Chris Fontes, US Hemp Authority
Jonathan Havens, Saul Ewing LLP
Jason Zelinski, NielsenIQ
Upcoming Board Meetings
The inaugural CSP C-Store Cannabis Board meeting will take place in July 2025, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for September 2025 in Chicago. These meetings will establish the Board's strategic priorities and begin developing educational resources and best practices for the convenience retail industry.
For more information about the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board, please contact Abbey Lewis, VP of content strategy at CSP
