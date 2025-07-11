50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 11 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.About 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.According to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, occupation soldiers blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and detained a number of young men to keep them from accessing the mosque.The agency also said that when a group of settlers stormed the area, occupying forces blocked traffic on the route leading to Lions Gate.