ACR Poker Announces Schedule For First-Ever Battle Of Malta Online Series Awarding $5 Million GTD Prize Pool

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting this Sunday on ACR Poker, the Battle of Malta Online schedule highlights include the $66 multi-flight event featuring a $500,000 GTD prize pool (flights from July 3rd, Day 2 on July 27th), the $109 tournament with $400,000 GTD (Event 68), and the $630 tournament awarding $600,000 GTD (Event 67). There's also plenty of lower buy-in events starting at just $5.50, so everyone can join the fun and compete for great prizes.

Players can also compete for one of ten € 8,000 packages to the live Battle of Malta festival at Casino Malta from October 28th to November 5th, putting players in the heart of the action at one of poker's most prestigious events. Five packages are up for grabs each Sunday via the Beast Satellites, which play on July 13th and 20th at 5:05pm ET. All BOM Main Event satellites will also be exclusively on ACR Poker, and players who survive Day 1 online will take their stack to Day 2 live in Malta.

"The full schedule for the Battle of Malta Online is finally here, and it's everything players could hope for," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "There's a great mix of buy-ins and formats, alongside big guarantees, so there's something for players of all skills and levels. You're gonna love competing for the first-ever Battle of Malta Online titles."

What's more, the Battle of Malta Online will feature a $35,000 Leaderboard Contest , where players earn points in any BOM event across two leaderboards: High Buy-in (over $44) with an $8,000 top prize, and Low Buy-in (under $33) with a $4,000 first prize. Plus, the overall winner will score an €8,000 package to Malta this October.

Battle of Malta Online marks the 10-year anniversary of BOM, which has earned its place as one of Europe's most iconic poker festivals, celebrated for its electric atmosphere, elite-level competition, and unforgettable player experiences. Last October, BOM reached new heights with a prize pool exceeding € 4.7 million and participants from over 60 countries. This year's BOM boasts a € 2 million GTD prize pool, a revamped schedule including the €2,200 buy-in ACR High Roller, and plenty of exciting off-the-felt activities.

