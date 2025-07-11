TARIFF PAUSE SPURS GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY IN JUNE, WITH GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS NOW OPERATING CLOSE TO FULL CAPACITY: GEP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN VOLATILITY INDEX

In North America , demand for inputs surged as U.S. manufacturers moved quickly to secure inputs – commodities, parts, components and raw materials – ahead of a potential end to the current tariff pause.

Asia's supply chains also showed signs of recovery , with stronger activity in India, Japan, and South Korea. However, spare capacity remains across Southeast Asia, where factory purchasing continues to lag, notably in China.

Notably, there is no evidence in the data of cost inflation escalating dramatically , despite the tariffs.

"In June, Europe shook off its long slump and global supply chains ran at full capacity - despite the uncertainty and on-and-off again tariffs," said John Piatek , VP, Consulting, GEP. "But under the surface, companies are putting in place contingencies: stockpiling inputs, reshaping supplier networks, near-shoring operations, and securing supply chain financing."

Interpreting the data:

Index > 0, supply chain capacity is being stretched. The further above 0, the more stretched supply chains are.

Index < 0, supply chain capacity is being underutilized. The further below 0, the more underutilized supply chains are.

JUNE 2025 REGIONAL KEY FINDINGS



ASIA: Index rises to -0.27, from -0.40, indicating a pick-up in Asian market activity, but the region's supply chains remain underutilized overall. This mostly reflects subdued factory conditions in Southeast Asia.

NORTH AMERICA: Index rises to -0.06, from -0.24 as US manufacturers ramp up purchasing sharply ahead of the tariff pause coming to an end. North American supply chains effectively ran at full capacity in June.

EUROPE: Index rises to 0.01, from -0.30, signaling full capacity utilization across Europe's supply chains in June as the continent's industrial sector emerges from its prolonged downturn. U.K.: Index rises to -0.41, from -0.97, its highest for seven months, but still indicative of an elevated level of slack across the U.K.'s supply chains.

JUNE 2025 KEY FINDINGS

DEMAND: Global factory purchasing activity continued to trend upwards in June, with demand at its most robust in just over a year. This was driven by a considerable rise in North America, driven by the US, as manufacturers ramped up buying ahead of the pause on US tariffs coming to an end.

INVENTORIES : There were increased reports from businesses of a rise in stockpiling due to price or supply concerns during June. Mentions of safety buffers being built into warehouses were their highest so far in 2025 globally, with the prospect of higher tariffs driving procurement managers into precautionary action.

MATERIAL SHORTAGES: The global item shortages indicator, which measures the prevalence of supply problems, remains historically low, indicating robust availability.

LABOR SHORTAGES: Suppliers' workforce capacity remains sufficient to process current order loads, according to our data. Reports of manufacturing backlogs rising due to staff shortages remain stable at historically typical levels.

TRANSPORTATION: Global transportation costs were once again in line with their long-term average in June. Reports from surveyed businesses of logistic cost pressures remain anchored.

