Superbuzz Announces Shares For Debt Offering
The Offering is subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
About SuperBuzz
SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.
Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
