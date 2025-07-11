World Population Day 2025: Top 10 Most Populous Cities Of India

World Population Day 2025: Celebrated on July 11th globally, this day aims to raise awareness about population-related issues. India's population is rapidly increasing

World Population Day 2025: Today, July 11th, is World Population Day. India is projected to become the world's most populous country. According to a UN report, India's population is expected to reach 1.46 billion by the end of 2025. While Delhi and Mumbai were previously considered the largest cities, smaller cities are now experiencing rapid population growth. Let's find out the name of the small city that has surpassed Indore, Jaipur, and Patna.

Let's start with Delhi, the nation's capital and India's largest city by population, with 33.8 million people.

Next is Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and India's financial capital. It's one of India's largest cities, with a population of 21.6 million.

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is a historic city and India's fourth most populous, with 15.5 million people.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is India's fifth most populous city, with 12 million people.

Pune, a major city in Maharashtra situated on the banks of the Mula and Mutha rivers, is India's sixth largest city by population, with 7.345 million people.

Founded in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, Hyderabad is one of India's oldest cities, known for its diamond markets, glass bangles, and delicious Hyderabadi cuisine. Its population is 11 million.

Ahmedabad is the largest city in Gujarat, India. It's also the headquarters of the Ahmedabad district and ranks seventh in India by population, with 8.854 million people.

Surat, while often overlooked, is India's fastest-growing city in terms of population, surpassing Jaipur, Indore, and Patna.

Indore, a metropolis in Madhya Pradesh, is often called Mini Mumbai. Its corporate culture is appealing, and it has been awarded the title of India's cleanest city multiple times. According to the 2011 census, its population is 2,167,447.