Hisense Brings Stadium-Sized Excitement Home With PX3-PRO And C2 Ultra During FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM
For those seeking even larger-scale viewing, the C2 Ultra projects images up to an astonishing 300 inches, even from short distances. Powered by a Pure TriChroma Laser technology, and supporting Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, it delivers a truly cinematic and emotionally charged atmosphere. Its 360° horizontal and 135° vertical adjustment, combined with precise focal shift, 1.67x optical zoom, and a versatile throw ratio (0.9–1.5:1), auto keysonte correction and focus make it ideal for flexible setups and quick use in any space.
Whether you're hosting a watch party with friends or enjoying a solo match night, Hisense's laser display solutions turn any room into a vibrant mini stadium. With screen sizes this bold and picture quality this brilliant, fans don't just watch the match - they feel every tackle, goal, and roar of the crowd as if they were in the stands.
During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense ensures that every fan, wherever they are, can truly Own the Moment.
About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.
