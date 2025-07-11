Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian-Pakistani Talks To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

2025-07-11 05:07:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk held talks today with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, currently visiting Russia, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, both sides addressed regional and international issues, including the latest developments in South Asia and the Middle East, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.
They also discussed coordination and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia across various international and regional platforms.

