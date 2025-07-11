Raja Kumari Unveils Couture Collaboration With Reimagined Track
The singer has unveiled a couture in collaboration embellished by her reimagined track, 'LA India'. She called it a celebration of“identity, power, and heritage”. The track is a powerful sonic manifesto celebrating Indian origin and global identity.
To amplify this message, Raja Kumari also filmed a captivating music video for the collection, where her music dictates the narrative and couture becomes an extension of her artistic expression.
Talking about the collection, she said,“This collection is a celebration of identity, power, and heritage. We've created something for the main characters, the rule-breakers, the glam goddesses. This is Desi luxury on a global frequency. I hope every woman who wears these pieces feels seen, celebrated, and unstoppable”.
With this venture, she has extended her "global desi aesthetic" to fashion. As a co-creator she infuses this collaboration with her signature fire and belief that fashion should celebrate every individual, boldly reimagining Indian luxury through her audacious and authentic lens.
Bridging centuries of Indian artistry with the dynamic energy of international runways, the collection is a deliberate and impactful statement championing visibility and body inclusivity for every woman. From rebellious lehengas to dramatic corseted gowns, each piece is tailored to empower.
In a world increasingly demanding louder individuality, deeper representation, and unapologetic beauty, Raja Kumari, with her immense artistic prowess and global fan base, is setting a new tone entirely. This partnership is not just a fashion launch, it's a powerful cultural declaration that firmly places Indian heritage on the global stage through the universal language of music and the transformative power of fashion.
