Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Moroccan Artisans Craft Copper-Made Traditional Masterpieces


2025-07-11 03:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mustafa Al-Muraini FES, Morocco, July 11 (KUNA) -- Strikingly, Seffarine Square in Morocco's northern city of Fes abounds in small workshops where skillful craftsmen can produce copper-made masterpieces that reflect this north African country's heritage and tradition.
These Moroccan workshops attract so many visitors and tourists who enjoy touring the ancient city in general and workspaces in particular, where they can get souvenirs and gifts.
Those capable craftsmen have greatly contributed to maintaining the originality and history of this eight-century traditional craft. (end) mry

