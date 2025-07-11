403
Hot Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD
Amman, July 11 (Petra)-- Temperatures are predicted to be 3–4 degrees Celsius higher today, Friday, than they are typically for this time of year.
Most places will have scorching weather, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing extremely hot temperatures. In the Badia regions, winds will be moderately strong, northwesterly, and occasionally vigorous.
Today's high and low temperatures in Amman will be between 36 and 25 degrees Celsius in the east, 34 to 23 degrees in the west, 31 to 20 degrees in the highlands, 32 to 18 degrees in the Shara Heights, 40 to 24 degrees in the Badia regions, 36 to 24 degrees in the plains, 42 to 25 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 44 to 28 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 43 to 27 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 43 to 28 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
