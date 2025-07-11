'Let's Stand Firm Against Violence': Kapil Sharma's Cafe Responds After Firing Incident

What began as a heartfelt dream to bring warmth, connection, and coffee to a local community in Canada took a dark turn when Kapil Sharma's newly launched Kap's Cafe was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Khalistani extremists.

Just days ago, the cozy cafe was buzzing with conversations, laughter, and the comforting aroma of fresh brews. Now, its team is grappling with shock and heartbreak - but not defeat.

Violence shatters the calm

In a deeply emotional post on Instagram, the cafe said,“We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

The attack, reportedly claimed by a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) activist, is believed to be linked to Kapil Sharma's past comments on the attire of Nihang Singhs - remarks that had sparked online backlash.

But despite the violence, the team behind Kap's Cafe is choosing courage over fear.

Support pours In from across the globe

“Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know,” the statement continued.

“This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.”

The cafe, which had quickly become a go-to spot for the Indian diaspora in Surrey, is now also a symbol of resilience. While investigations into the attack are underway, the outpouring of support - both online and locally - has shown that the heart of Kap's Cafe still beats strong.