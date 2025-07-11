Sawan 2025: Top 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Gifs To Share With Loved Ones On Facebook And Whatsapp

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sawan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a very auspicious month in Hindu Calendar. Dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva, Sawan also known as Sravana or Shravan begins on July 11. New moon marks the beginning of this lunar month, comprising 28 days, Drik Panchang said considering Amanta cycle. For Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the Sawan month will conclude on August 9.

Here is a specially compiled list of meaningful greetings, wishes, messages and inspiring quotes to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Sawan to nurture positivity and spiritual joy.



Shravan month is very auspicious month in Hindu Calendar. The whole month is dedicated for Lord Shiva worship.

Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and he elevates your fortunes in this month of Sawan!

As the sacred month of Sawan begins, may it bring you closer to the divine and fulfil all your wishes.

On this auspicious occasion of Sawan , may Lord Shiva's blessings be with you and your loved ones.

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva bless you abundantly in this auspicious month of Sawan. May this Sawan be a time of purification and spiritual growth for you. Happy Sawan!



As you immerse yourself in the divine aura of Sawan, may your prayers and offerings reach the abode of Lord Shiva, bringing fulfilment, prosperity, and eternal bliss . Happy Sawan!

Like the blooming lotus emerging from the muddy waters, may you rise above challenges and embrace divine purity and enlightenment in this auspicious month of Sawan. Happy Sawan! May the sacred chants of "Om Namah Shivaya" resonate in your heart, filling your life with positive vibrations and a profound connection with the divine. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring you closer to your spiritual goals and fill your life with happiness and peace.

May the celestial melodies of Damru and the divine energy of Lord Shiva fill your life with harmony and bliss this Sawan. Happy Shravan!

