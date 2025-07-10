Investornewsbreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Bets Big On Bitcoin With Third ETF Filing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)has filed for its third crypto ETF this year-a“Truth Social Blue Chip Crypto ETF” featuring 70% bitcoin, with smaller allocations to ether, Solana, Cronos, and XRP. The move builds on TMTG's aggressive push into digital assets, including a Trump-branded memecoin, a USD1 stablecoin backed by Treasuries, and a $2.5 billion bitcoin reserve. While the filings reflect strong crypto conviction, critics warn of ethical entanglements given Donald Trump's political influence and financial stake, raising concerns about blurred lines between public policy and personal gain.

As of 5:00 p.m. ET on July 9, 2025, Trump Media stock (NASDAQ: DJT) was trading at $32.16, down $0.94 (―2.84%), with intraday highs and lows between $33.97 and $31.75, on volume of 12.3 million shares.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of Truth Social, develops social media, digital video, and financial products aimed at politically aligned audiences. In 2025, the company expanded into digital assets with a Trump-themed memecoin, a stablecoin, and multiple crypto ETF proposals. TMTG trades under the ticker DJT and continues to blend media strategy with financial innovation.

