Türkiye's President Appoints New Communications Chief

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ANKARA, Jul 11 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appointed Burhanettin Duran, as the new head of the Directorate of Communications at the presidency, according to a presidential decree, published in the Official Gazette yesterday.

Duran, a deputy foreign minister, will replace Fahrettin Altun, who has held the role for seven years.

The Directorate of Communications is affiliated with the Office of the President of Türkiye. Among its duties are directing the country's foreign promotion activities, and managing the state's promotional efforts.

It also processes accreditation applications for resident foreign journalists.

Meanwhile, Altun will serve as president of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution, on leaving the directorate, according to the presidential decree.– NNN-TRT